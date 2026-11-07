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Williams, Fulton Unemployment Rates Above Ohio’s September Figure

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Unemployment figures for September 2026 show Williams County with a rate of 3.8 percent, while Fulton County recorded 3.4 percent. Both counties were above Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate of 3.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.

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