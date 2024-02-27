Montpelier Police Department Issues Warrant For Man Involved In Pursuit

(PRESS RELEASE) – On February 25, 2024, the Montpelier Police Department engaged a black Dodge Ram in a felony pursuit, after the vehicle driver failed to stop for the officer.

The vehicle drove at extreme speeds and committed various other traffic violations to avoid apprehension. Due to uncontrollable circumstances, MPD terminated the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle did crash near CR N.30 and CR 18. MPD recovered a large amount of drugs, and an illegal firearm from inside the vehicle.

The vehicle driver was later confirmed to be a Johnathan Butler. Butler fled on foot from the crash scene and has not been located. It is unknown if he had further weapons on his person.

On February 27, 2024, MPD and members of the ALERT Team served a search warrant, where additional drugs and related items were located during the search.

Butler was not located. The case will be referred to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.

The Montpelier Police currently holds a felony warrant for Butler’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised not to approach him.

Contact MPD at 419-485-3121 (or your local PD) if you see him or know his whereabouts or call 9-1-1. Butler is a white male, approximately 6-3, 180 pounds, blue eyes with longer brown hair.