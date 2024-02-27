State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Defiance County

(PRESS RELEASE) Defiance – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday February 27, 2024.

The crash was located at State Route 18 west of Flickinger Road in Delaware Township, Defiance County.

Douglas Justinger, age 56, of Defiance Ohio, was eastbound on State Route 18. Mr. Justinger was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and traveled off the north side of State Route 18. Mr. Justinger struck a ditch and a fence before overturning.

Mr. Justinger was transported from the scene by Delaware Township EMS. He was taken to Mercy Health Defiance Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Justinger was wearing his safety belt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire, Sherwood Fire and John’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.