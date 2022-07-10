Montpelier Police Looking For Missing Juvenile; Human Trafficking Suspected

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

By: Jacob Kessler

The Montpelier Police Department is looking for missing juvenile Katherinne Fernandez. She is a 16-year-old Hispanic female with brown eyes and light brown hair that fades to red at the ends and weighs around 100 lbs. and stands at 5’1”.

She was last seen at the Montpelier Pool on Thursday, June 30th at around 3:20 p.m. wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, light blue wind pants with a towel over her head.

Fernandez was admitted to a foster care facility in Montpelier after arriving at a local hospital in Hancock County. Fernandez was placed at the facility due to a language barrier, being that she only speaks Spanish.

Police now believe that false information regarding her identity was given and that her name may not even be correct.

A person of interest has been identified by police with the identity not being released at this time. If you have any information you are asked to contact your local police department immediately.

She is believed to possibly be located in or around the Findlay, Ohio or Kenton, Ohio area. Police are looking for any and all information regarding this case.

Police contacts are as follows. Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office: 419-424-7097. Hancock Co. Job and Family Services: 419-422-0182. Findlay Police Dept.: 419-424-7194. Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office: 419-673-1268. Kenton Police Dept.: 419-673-0771. Montpelier Police Dept. 419-485-3121.

Additionally, information regarding this case or any other suspected human trafficking can be reported to the Nation Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com