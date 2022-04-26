Montpelier Police Searching For Man Wanted On Criminal Trespass Complaint

Facebook

On April 26th, 2022, an officer from the Montpelier Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store regarding a possible criminal trespass complaint.

Through investigation, the officer identified the suspect and the car, locating 3 persons at the McDonald’s restaurant in Montpelier.

While conducting the investigation, a male subject identified as Tristen Reynolds, fled from the scene on foot. The other two persons then fled in the vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and two subjects were placed under arrest. A passenger, Brandon Whalen, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and his custody was transferred to the Bryan Police Department.

The driver, Misty Reynolds, was taken into custody on various criminal charges. She was booked at CCNO on Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Drugs, and Fleeing.

Further charges are being referred to the Williams Co. Prosecutor’s Office for indictment.

Tristen Reynolds is still at large, and the Montpelier Police Department currently holds an Order of Arrest from the Williams Co. Adult Parole Authority.

If you know the whereabouts of this subject, contact the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121, or your local law enforcement.

Do not approach this subject as he is considered dangerous. Tristen Reynolds is described as a 29 year-old white male, approximately 6-00, 150 lbs., hazel eyes, brown hair (shaved/bald), with a predominant neck tattoo and a facial tattoo that reads “White Devil” on his jaw.

He was last seen wearing a red hoody and gray jogging pants. A photograph of this subject is available with this post.

Additional criminal charges are also being referred to the Williams Co. Prosecutor’s Office for indictment on Tristen Reynolds.

The Montpelier Police Department would like to that the West Unity Police Department, the Williams Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Williams Co. Central Communications Agency for their assistance.

