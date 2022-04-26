Rosalea Mick (1932-2022)

Facebook

Rosalea R. Mick, 90, of Montpelier passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on April 22, 1932 in Cass County, Indiana to John Park and Lillie Leona (Berkheiser) Britton.

Rosalea graduated in 1950 from Union Mills High School in Union Mills, Indiana. She married Harold D. Mick and he preceded her in death in 1997.

Rosalea was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Ohio. She worked as a supervisor from Mohawk Tools for 23 ½ years until it’s closure in 1989.

Rosalea then worked at NEMCO Medical in Hicksville until her retirement.

She is survived by her children Rodney (Jamie) Mick of Florida, Robert Mick of Columbus, Ohio, Nancy (Lyle) Myers of Bryan and Karen Mick of Montpelier; seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Rosalea was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold and nine siblings.

Rosalea will be laid to rest in a private graveside at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com