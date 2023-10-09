Montpelier Police Searching For Vehicle That Intentionally Struck Parked Vehicle

10/9/23 Looking for Public Assistance: On 10/4/23 at approximately 1:00 AM, the vehicle in the photo went on to private property located in the 200 block of S. Pleasant St., and intentionally struck a parked motor vehicle, twice. The vehicle then drove through the yard and an occupant yelled at the homeowner.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or tan SUV, possibly a foreign model SUV. If you know the owner and/or operator of this vehicle, please contact the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121.