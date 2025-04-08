Montpelier Rotary Club Hosts Katie Shaffer From Sarah’s Friends

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SARAH’S FRIENDS MISSION … Montpelier Rotary Club welcomed Katie Shaffer, Executive Director of Sarah’s Friends in Bryan. Sarah’s Friends has provided services for survivors of crime in Williams County since 1991. Katie clarified that they serve ALL victims of crime – women and men, young and old. In addition to advocacy, transitional housing and rapid rehousing (among other services) Sarah’s Friends added in-house counseling services in 2025. While they receive funding from federal and state government and local businesses and foundations, Katie noted that Sarah’s Friends continues to receive 40% of funding from individual donations from our community. Katie was the guest of Rotarian Heather Green (left). For more information on Sarah’s Friends: www.sarahsfriends.org