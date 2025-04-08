Omnibus Club Welcomes New Business Owner Sarah Whitman

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MEET THE OWNER … Pictured is Sarah Whitman, owner/operator of Millcreek Coffee and Scones in West Unity.

PRESS RELEASE – The West Unity Omnibus club met at the Millcreek Coffee and Cones on March 10. The 12 members answered the roll call question of their favorite beverage.

The club met the owner / operator, Sarah Whitman. Sarah shared how they acquired the business, redecorated giving the business a fresh barista café atmosphere.

Serving various quality coffees and teas, along with pastries, sandwiches, ice cream, and in April she will be adding soft serve to her menu.

The secretary and the treasurer gave their reports. Future fundraising ideas were discussed. Food items for the pantry were brought in by the members.

Refreshments were provided to take home by Rose Miller and Bonnie Bell. The next meeting will be held on April 14th at the West Unity Methodist Church, we will be welcoming Cami Short as she presents Uganda.

The Omnibus Club’s President, Ruth Grimm passed away on February 18. She was a devoted member for 35 years. She held various chairs and offices during her service to the club and community.

The Annual Craft Show in December was Ruth’s favorite service in the Omnibus Club. Ruth will be greatly missed by her fellow club members.