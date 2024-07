News Article Views: 0

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SOFTBALL FACILITY UPGRADES … Joe Brigle and Brandon Shoup represented the Montpelier Softball League at the July 15 meeting of the Montpelier Rotary. Past President Kelsea Stein presented a donation from Montpelier Rotary Club for $7,500 to be used in the construction of the new softball press box at Montpelier Municipal Park.