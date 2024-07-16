Donna Schliesser (1943 – 2024)

News Article Views: 338

(Cafeteria Cook At Fairview High School)

Donna Jayne Schliesser, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in her home, surrounded by family after a short illness.

Donna was born on September 3, 1943, in Hicksville, Ohio. On April 29, 1966, Donna married her husband, Jack, of 57 years, in Covington, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Miller. She was a 1961 graduate of Rossford High School. Donna had been employed by Mark Elementary as the head cook and later by Fairview High school as a cook.

Surviving is one son, Allan Schliesser, of Edgerton, OH; two daughters, Teresa (Duane) Miller II of Edgerton and Connie (Jim) Moon, of Fair Haven, VT; five grandchildren, Duane (Aubrie) Miller III, Dustin Miller, Nick, Casey, and Jessica (Alex Goodfellow) Moon; one great-granddaughter, Harper Goodfellow; brothers, Joe (Judy) Miller, Jim Miller, Paul Miller, twin brother, Donald (George).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Francis (Bounce), Robert, Richard, and John; and sisters, Mary and Ruth Ann.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Lost Creek Cemetery, on the corner of State Route 2 and Blosser Road, Hicksville, Ohio with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating.

Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Elara Caring Hospice or to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Edgerton.