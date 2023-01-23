Montpelier @ Stryker Boys Varsity Basketball

Stryker 58 Montpelier 33

STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33.

Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11. Garrett Walz had 14 for the Locos (7-8, 2-2).

MONTPELIER (33) – Walz 14; Sommer 1; Thorp 0; Camper 0; Girrell 6; Martin 0; Brink 4; Grime 8; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0; Totals: 13-2-1 – 33

STRYKER (58) – Wickerham 0; Juillard 18; Villanueva 2; Labo 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 6; D. Donovan 19; Myers 0; Barnum 11; Batterson 0; Montague 0; Rethmel 0; Totals: 16-7-5 – 58

MONTPELIER 6 9 8 10 – 33

STRYKER 14 18 14 12 – 58

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 46-30

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.