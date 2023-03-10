Montpelier To Experience Temporary Road Closure For Building Demolition

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the Village of Montpelier will be closing the 200 block of West Main Street, due to demolition of two buildings in the downtown area. The closure will be from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

This should NOT affect any active business and pedestrian traffic to the business. However, this will affect vehicular traffic and parking.

NO vehicles will be allowed to park in the 200 block of West Main Street on March 14, during the initial phase of demolition.

Additionally, Main Steet will be closed for through traffic during this time frame, but Jonesville Street, Empire Street, Broad Street, and Opdycke Street will be open for vehicle traffic. A detour route has been established turning through traffic.

Any specific questions regarding this closure should be directed to the Village of Montpelier Administration, at 419-485-5543.

A visual traffic barrier will be erected to enforce a safety zone. Any pedestrian or vehicle disobeying any order will be cited.