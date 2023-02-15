MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Bid Awarded For Downtown Demolition / Revitalization Project

AWARDING BID … Montpelier Village Council members get ready to begin their regular session that included awarding a bid for the downtown project. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The meeting started at 7 p.m. on February 13, 2023 with a moment of silence and the pledge of allegiance. Roll call was taken, with Councilwoman Melissa Ewers being absent.