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MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Weighs Insurance Options Amid Proposed 69% Anthem Increase

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Montpelier Village Council met Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. in the Police Department meeting room at 221 Empire St. The meeting opened with a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

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