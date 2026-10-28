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MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Review Chip-Seal Invoice Before Paying Final Bill

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The Millcreek Township Trustees met Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, to discuss road maintenance and insurance renewal.

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