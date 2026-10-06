Montpelier Workshop Helps Landowners Improve Small Forest Patches For Birds

Small patches of forest have potential to be important habitat for game animals, migrating birds, and even pollinators! The American Bird Conservancy, the Ohio Bird Initiative, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources have partnered to teach landowners how to improve habitat in small patches of forest. Presentations will include information about conservation incentive programs and landowner resources, bird friendly maple forest management, and the Northwest Ohio Woodland Association. Attendees will also take home a copy of “Managing Small Forest Patches for Birds.”

The workshop will be held on Friday, November 6, starting at 9 a.m. at the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District office, 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier. Transportation provided to the field visits at DayDreamers Lodge and Lake LaSuAn Wildlife Area. Contact Tam Stage at tstage@williamsswcd.org or 419-636-9395 for more details.

Registration is $20 and is required by Friday, October 23 and includes lunch, the field guide, and transportation to the field sites. Register online at https://williamsswcd.org/event-2/small-forest-patch-management-workshop/. The workshop is limited to 25 participants with a minimum of 5 registrants.

— Press Release

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