Montpelier’s Class Act All-Star Teams Ranked #1 Nationally

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

NWO Elite Athletics out of Montpelier is celebrating after 2 of its Class Act All-Star teams have achieved the title of 1st Place in the national rankings.

Owner Kristin Alpaugh explained that the teams ranked in 1st place in the groups Youth and Junior teams.

These two teams rank number one through the national rankings in the Open Championship Series. This competition will be finished in March, meaning the teams just have to keep doing well until then to officially keep the 1st place title.

This should not be all too difficult, as Alpaugh explained that the teams have completed their last five routines with zero deductions, achieving almost perfect routines.

Following the completion of the competition in March, the girls will also head down to attend the Florida Finals Competition in April, where they compete for yet another title.

According to Alpaugh, the teams are made up of kids from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. A good amount of the same kids have been competing together for years, which has led to a big family atmosphere. This is of course made possible through the dedication of family members.

“We have a lot of dedicated families. We travel here in the local area but also throughout the country. We go all over and earn the scores and stuff they need to qualify. They really do put in a lot of work.”

“It has overwhelmed me with joy to see these kids stay active as this teaches them life skills. It has also been great to see all the friendships that have been created and that have lasted a long time,” said Alpaugh.

NOW Elite Athletics and Class Act All Stars is located at 223 Washington Street in Montpelier and can be reached through their social media page.