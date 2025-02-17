New Downtown Bryan Business Owner Visits Kiwanis Club

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW BUSINESS OWNER … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis meeting on February 12,2025 was Ignacio Romero, the owner of the newest business located on the square in Bryan, the Eclipse Ice Cream Shop. Mr. Romero spoke with the club about his life journey and family leading to his becoming a business owner. The Eclipse Ice Cream shop blends both Latin and American treats in an eclectic menu. Additionally, Mr. Romero owns the Tacos Nacho restaurant a well known eatery also in downtown Bryan. Pictured are Kiwanian and program host Abby Calvin and Ignacio Romero.