World War II Exhibition Coming To Wauseon

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

REENACTMENT … WWII Reenactor Reid Thompson stands with the Homecoming Park sign in an effort to promote the upcoming event – Operation Homecoming.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

A new World War II event will be coming to Wauseon this coming May. Operation Homecoming: A World War II Exhibition is scheduled to take place on May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at Homecoming Hill.

The event is being put on by the non-profit organization Lauer Farms 1944. The organization began its journey back in 2017 when founder Matt Martini approached the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks District in Lima with an idea.

That ideas led to years of living history being brought to life at the historic Lauer Farm and other areas throughout Ohio and Indiana.

According to Martini, his family history sparked the motivation he used to start this event.

His paternal great-grandfather served in the Pacific and is maternal great-uncle, who served with the 2nd Infantry Division, was killed in action just outside Saint-Lô, France in June of 1944.

With these connections, and an understanding that Lima, Ohio had a wealth of WWII history that had never really been discussed, he set out with a goal to educate the public. Thus, Lauer Farms 1944 was born.

In addition to its goal, the organization seeks to engage citizens and preserve the history of the Second World War through educational hands-on living history experiences.

“We aim to collect the stories of veterans of the Second World War, along with those of other wars, to keep their history alive and provide records to the public for future use.”

“Additionally, our goal is to engage school children in interactive and exciting ways in order for them to appreciate the history of the Second World War.”

To that end, Operation Homecoming will welcome students from throughout Fulton County on Friday, May 2nd. There students will be welcomed with a living history camp, hands on activities, educational talks, and of course battle reenactments.

Reenactors spanning several different nationalities from the war will speak to the students about what life, and the war, was like on that side.

Local historical societies are also scheduled to attend, in order to present stories of what life was like during WWII here in our local areas.

Some of these nationalities include American Infantry, British, Soviet, German, French and more. Opportunities to portray the Homefront are also taking place.

The reenactors dressing for this event are held to strict authenticity standards, with each nationality reporting to a commander.

On Saturday May 3rd and Sunday May 4th, the free to attend event will be open to the public.

Battle reenactments, food trucks, and a potential vendors market will be available for all those that come out to experience the event.

Side events are being looked at, including the opportunity or a Lantern Tour, where those interested can sign up and attend a walk through the park to learn about WWII history through the reenactors.

Those interested in the event can find the events Facebook page by searching Operation Homecoming: A WWII Exhibition.