Moose Legion Celebration Honors Montpelier Members

CELEBRATION … Three Montpelier Moose 312 members of Maumee Valley Moose Legion 30 received special recognition during the Moose Legion Celebration held Sunday, July 13th at Defiance Moose Lodge. Two of those honored were Joe Beebe, left, awarded the Moose Legion Medal of Honor for sponsoring 50 Moose Legionnaires, and Charles Schelling, right, new 50-year member of Maumee Valley 30 Moose Legion, who qualifies for a Moose Legion life membership. They are pictured with Moose Legion Secretary Jim Witker, center, who announced the awards. Six new Moose Legionnaires were welcomed during conferral ceremonies of the second degree of the Moose–“Degree of Service”. Maumee Valley #30 includes many lodges located in northwest Ohio.

ANOTHER HONOREE … During the Maumee Valley Moose Legion 30 Celebration & Conferral held at Defiance Moose July 13th, a third Montpelier Moose Legionnaire was honored. Patrick Thorp, right, received his Past President’s pin from Moose Legion Secretary Jim Witker, left. Other officers of Maumee Valley Moose Legion are President Denny Bishop, also of Montpelier, who conducted the meeting, Vice President Bill Spencer, Chaplain Tyler Adkins, Financial Director Dennis Katchell, Fraternal Director Brad Ludingham, and Sergeant-at-arms Michael Linears. The next Moose Legion Celebrations with conferral for new Moose Legionnaires are scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12th in Sylvania and Sunday, Jan. 11th, 2026 in Montpelier.