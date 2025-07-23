United Way Of Williams County Meets With Area Agency Directors

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AGENCIES FUNDED … Recently, the United Way of Williams County had a chance to meet with the directories of the agencies that they are funding in 2026 to network, provide updates, and answer any questions about the funding they receive. Front row L-R: Jennifer Martin – Storehouse 4 Hope, Sarah Stubblefield – Williams County Department of Aging, Stefanie Widney – Grace Cares 419, Katie Shaffer – Sarah’s Friends, Becky Kimble – The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, Crystal Genter – Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission, Jasmine Conley – Operation Clean Duds, Jessica Kline – New Home Development, Pheba Banerjee – Sanctuary Homeless Shelter, Roberta Mack – Center for Child & Family Advocacy. Back row L-R: Amy Kirby -Executive Director United Way of Williams County, Christina Englehart – Board President United Way of Williams County, Kelly Mofield – Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, Daniel Tinch – Williams County YMCA, Oscar Hernandez III – Williams County Health Department, Paston Jeff Miller – Open Hands Caring Hearts, Mark Pittman – CPC Women’s Health Resource.