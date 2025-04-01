Multistate Human Trafficker Sentenced To Prison

PRESS RELEASE – A 32-year-old Cleveland man who abused 12 women across multiple states to force them into prostitution for his own financial gain was sentenced On March 31, 2025, to 30 to 37½ years in prison, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced.

“This was textbook human trafficking – a criminal resorting to violence and drugs to control his victims and profit off their suffering,” Yost said. “My thanks to the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Prosecutor O’Malley for putting this thug behind bars.”

The sentencing of Deondre Inkton follows his Feb. 5 guilty plea to multiple felony charges, including trafficking in persons, promoting prostitution, sexual battery, promoting prostitution with a human trafficking specification, money laundering, and possessing criminal tools. Additionally, Inkton forfeited $16,682 in cash and three firearms. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the case.

“I am incredibly proud to be one of the many law enforcement partners on the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force,” Prosecutor O’Malley said. “Their hard work directly led to this dangerous man’s removal from our streets.”

An investigation conducted by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, organized by the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC), tied Inkton to more than 4,000 sex advertisements in Ohio and 11 other states, with 2,000 of the ads focused on Ohio.

Detectives determined that Inkton physically and sexually abused women to compel them into prostitution, then received the proceeds of that exploitation via cash and electronic transfers. Inkton transported his victims across multiple states for 10 years.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. The task force consists of representatives from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Ashtabula Police Department, Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Conneaut Police Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, East Cleveland Police Department, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Harriet Tubman Movement, Homesafe Inc., Lake County Sheriff’s Office, MetroHealth Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Newburgh Heights Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, Strongsville Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General, Warrensville Heights Police Department, Westlake Police Department and Willoughby Police Department.

Under OOCIC, seven human trafficking task forces operate daily to combat human trafficking. The task forces encompass 25 Ohio counties, serving 53% of the state’s population.

To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio: