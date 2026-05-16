Findlay Post Investigating Serious Injury Crash Involving Motorcycle In Hancock County

FINDLAY – The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred on May 15, at approximately 8:14 p.m., on northbound U.S. Route 68 near state Route 15 in Jackson Township, Hancock County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson, operated by Samuel Saum, 48, Findlay, lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. After driving off the roadway, Saum and his passenger, Christine Lomeli, 53, Findlay, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Saum sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Lomeli sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour following the crash while the scene was cleared. Saum and Lomeli were not wearing helmets when the crash occurred.

The OSHP was assisted on scene by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hanco EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight and Arlington Volunteer Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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