OVI Checkpoint Results — State Route 81 In Allen County, 305 Vehicles Checked

LIMA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an OVI checkpoint on May 15, 2026, on State Route 81.

A total of 305 vehicles were checked from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In that time, no vehicles were diverted.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.