Museum Of Fulton County To Host America’s Potluck Meal July 5

Wauseon, OH — On Sunday, July 5, the Museum of Fulton County is hosting an America’s Potluck meal to embrace community, culture, heritage, and our shared past.

Bring a dish to pass and gather with friends at noon at the museum to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with food, fellowship and a patriotic program!

“We’re pleased to be a host site for America’s Potluck — an opportunity for neighbors to join one another to share a communal meal, creating a sense of connection and belonging,” shared John Swearingen, Jr. director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“We hope many people from the community will bring a dish to pass for this potluck event and special program at the museum.”

As part of the celebration, the Northwest Territory Chapter 37 of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Elijah Gunn Sr. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will present a program at 1:30 p.m. that will include the reading of the Declaration of Independence by soldiers (descendants of Revolutionary War soldiers) in period costume.

The program will also include recognition of the five Revolutionary War veterans buried in Fulton County, and the dedication of the Liberty Tree marker for an elm tree planted at Lauber Hill.

America’s Potluck is a nationwide event scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2026, as part of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document that tied our nation together.

The tradition of Sunday dinner invites us to slow down, serve others, and connect with one another. Through fellowship with others over a shared meal, this event celebrates our common bonds and honors the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.

Guests planning to attend the America’s Potluck event at the Museum of Fulton County should bring a dish to pass and seating for the event. Table service and water will be provided. Guests are encouraged to stay for the patriotic