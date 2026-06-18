Never Let Go Ministries Presents At ECHO Coalition Monthly Meeting

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ECHO COALITION MEETING … On Friday, June 12, Victor and Mary Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries joined the ECHO — Educating Communities on Healthy Opportunities monthly meeting, and presented some of their personal story of Mary’s son, Marjoe Gineman, and also shared the story of the reason their ministry began. They were honored to be able to speak at this coalition’s meeting. ECHO does a lot in the community to help the youth to learn to make good choices, which will create healthier communities. Anthony Dible, Opioid Prevention Program Coordinator for the Toledo Lucas County Health Dept. also presented. He shared some very valuable information, along with some statistics, and other information concerning substance abuse. He did an amazing job. It’s always a blessing to learn more from professionals on the consequences of alcohol and substance use. Pictured from left to right: ECHO director Bethany Coutz, Mary Juarez, Anthony Dible, and Victor Juarez.