Museum Of Fulton County To Host Senior Discovery Days Throughout 2026

PRESS RELEASE – Discounted Admission. Special Programs. Refreshments and an opportunity to gather with friends . . . just a few things the Museum of Fulton County is offering to their more seasoned guests during the new Senior Discovery Days planned throughout 2026 at the museum just north of Wauseon!

In partnership with the Fulton County Senior Center, Senior Discovery Days will take place on the third Thursday of every month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The museum’s Senior Discovery Days are open to all seniors aged 60 and over throughout the region.

“Imagine a morning trip close to home where you can experience the joy of learning from specialists in the field of local history,” shared Judy Warncke, program coordinator at the Museum of Fulton County.

“We have a fantastic slate of special programs planned throughout the year for our new Senior Discovery Days.

“The $5 fee includes admission to the museum, light refreshments, and a special program, activity or guided tour . . . a nearly $25 value!”

The first Senior Discovery Day of 2026 will be held on Thursday, January 15 with a United Nations Tea Tasting and Craft. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., registered guests will enjoy a tea tasting featuring the Marjorie Whiteman tea and other unique flavors.

A native of Fulton County, Marjorie Whiteman was a close friend of Eleanor Roosevelt and a writer for the United Nations. The craft for this program will be making a tea bag holder and other associated items. There will also be time for seniors to tour the history museum.

Additional Senior Discovery Days planned throughout the winter include a Behind the Scenes look at the museum on Thursday, February 19 and a new exhibit tour on March 19, allowing guests to explore a new exhibit on Native American history and make a dream catcher to take home.

The full schedule of Senior Discovery Days programs is available online at www.museumoffultoncounty.org/event-details

Seniors are asked to pay and register in advance for the new Senior Discovery Days at the Museum of Fulton County. The $5.00 fee includes admission to the museum, light refreshments, and a special program/activity/guided tour.

Seniors are welcome to drive to the museum or, if at least ten seniors sign up for bus transportation from the Fulton County Senior Center, the bus will transport seniors for an additional $3 per person, suggested donation.

Guests may preregister for the special programs by calling the Museum of Fulton County at 419-337-7922, or the Fulton County Senior Center at 419-337-9299.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with the Museum of Fulton County to offer seniors a fun opportunity to gather with friends while exploring their hometown history,” shared Vicki Hoylman, activity coordinator at the Fulton County Senior Center.

“We have already had a great response from people interested in participating in the winter programs and we’re confident many more will be making plans to enjoy the programs planned throughout 2026!”

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about Senior Discovery Days, other special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.