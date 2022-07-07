NAMI Board Members Announce Meat Raffle Winners

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 7, 2022

News Article Views: 400

WINNERS … NAMI Four County’s annual meat raffle was held last month with the following winners of the various meat packages: Tim Ziegler of Archbold, Edgerton Meats gift card; Matt Dixon of Bryan, Chief Supermarket gift card; Jodi Wagner of Defiance, Jacob’s Meats package; and Cory Nagel of Defiance, a quarter of beef. Attending the drawing were NAMI Four County Board members Lori Robison, Mary Alice Nagel, Todd Zeigler and Rob Spengler along with NAMI member Shirley Fry with her granddaughter and ticket puller and NAMI Four County Executive Director Wendy Jennings. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "NAMI Board Members Announce Meat Raffle Winners"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*