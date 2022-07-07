NAMI Board Members Announce Meat Raffle Winners

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

WINNERS … NAMI Four County’s annual meat raffle was held last month with the following winners of the various meat packages: Tim Ziegler of Archbold, Edgerton Meats gift card; Matt Dixon of Bryan, Chief Supermarket gift card; Jodi Wagner of Defiance, Jacob’s Meats package; and Cory Nagel of Defiance, a quarter of beef. Attending the drawing were NAMI Four County Board members Lori Robison, Mary Alice Nagel, Todd Zeigler and Rob Spengler along with NAMI member Shirley Fry with her granddaughter and ticket puller and NAMI Four County Executive Director Wendy Jennings. (PHOTO PROVIDED)