NAMI Four County Meeting On February 7: “Love Yourself First”

NAMI Four County’s February 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself.

The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

According to NAMI president Billie Jo Horner, “Love yourself first” will focus on the importance of love and compassion for oneself and how it can affect your overall mental health.”

“We’ll explain how a little bit of self-love can amount to a great change in your life.”

To participate on Zoom, please contact Horner by email at BJ@namifourcounty.org or by phone at 419-785-3815.

NAMI Four County holds monthly meetings on the first Tuesday that focus on different behavioral health topics. All NAMI meetings and programs are free and open to the public.

NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information on local NAMI programming, including support groups and trainings, and the monthly meeting topics through June, visit: www.namifourcounty.org.