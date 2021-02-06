NAMI Four County Sponsors Free Mental Health First Aid Trainings

NAMI Four County is offering six free Mental Health First Aid trainings over the next few months for persons who work, volunteer or are family members of someone who may have an emotional, behavioral or mental health issue.

Each training, which lasts all day, focuses on how to help either youth or adults who may have a mental health issue. The youth trainings will be held February 17, March 10 and April 6 and the adult trainings are scheduled for February 24, March 24 and April 14.

Pre-registration is required and each training is limited to eight registrants due to COVID restrictions. Because of the limited seating, classes fill quickly. In fact, the February 17 training is already closed.

To register, please call Billie Jo (B.J.) Horner, NAMI’s program coordinator, at 419-906-5569 or email her at BJ@namifourcounty.org.

All trainings will be held at the Four County ADAMhs Board office which is located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold. Sign-in starts at 7:45 a.m. The class begins promptly at 8 a.m. and concludes by 4:30 p. m. Face coverings will be required.

Although the specific content of the youth and adult Mental Health First Aid trainings is different, both teach participants how to recognize the risk factors, signs and symptoms of the most prevalent mental health issues affecting youth or adults.

Participants will also learn how to listen nonjudgmentally and provide reassurance, as well as how to encourage professional and self-help for the person and their family.

Participants will actively practice how to get involved in an appropriate manner to assist the person who may be experiencing a mental health issue in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

The course will not teach people how to become counselors. Instead, participants will learn how to provide mental health first aid until the appropriate mental health professionals can take over.

Participants will receive a comprehensive manual that covers all aspects of mental health disorders affecting youth or adults. The manuals explain how to implement the techniques presented during the training. Bottled water and juice, a continental breakfast and a box lunch will also be provided.

Participants will receive a certificate from Mental Health First Aid USA that is valid for three years.

These trainings have been made possible by donations from the Dennis Deeds Motorcycle Benefit for Suicide Awareness and Wauseon VFW Post 1424.

For more information about NAMI Four County and its programming, visit www.namifourcounty.org or follow on Facebook@namifourcounty.