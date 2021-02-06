Fulton County Extension Office To Be Part Of America Saves Week 2021

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

(Wauseon, OH) – As part of America Saves Week 2021, scheduled for February 22 – February 26, 2021, Ohio Saves and OSU Extension professionals are encouraging their communities to take a moment to focus on the importance of emergency savings and saving automatically, in an effort to better prepare Americans for the unexpected, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2007 America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully.

Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, together we encourage our local communities to do a ‘gut-check’ on their finances and saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is the framework that allows savers to set a goal, and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

OSU Extension professionals in Partnership with Ohio Saves are offering a number of free financially-focused Zoom presentations as part of America Saves Week.

Also joining the America Saves Week presentation schedule is Nicholas Hancart from the Ohio Treasurer’s Office who will present on Ohio STABLE Accounts. A full list of Zoom presentations includes:

Monday, February 22, 2021 | Save Automatically: 11:15am – 11:45am | Planning a Debt Free Vacation, Presentation by Melissa J. Rupp, Fulton County Extension Educator; 12:00pm – 12:30pm | Saving Automatically, Presentation by Emily Marrison, Coshocton County Extension Educator.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | Save for the Unexpected: 12:00pm – 12:45pm | Saving Under Pressure, Presentation by Whitney Gherman MSW, Marion County Extension Educator.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | Save to Retire: 12:00pm – 12:30pm | STABLE Accounts 101, Presentation by Nicholas Hancart with STABLE Accounts, Ohio Treasurer of State. ; 3:00pm – 3:30pm | Don’t Delay – Save Today! Presentation by Roseanne Scammahorn, Darke County Extension Educator & Misty Harmon, Perry County Extension Educator

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | Save by Reducing Debt: 12:00pm – 12:30pm | The Benefits of Becoming an Ohio Saver, Presentation by Amanda Woods, Ohio Saves Campaign Coordinator.

Friday, February 26, 2021 | Save as a Family: 12:00pm – 12:30pm | Family & Finances, Presentation by Susan Colbert, Franklin County Extension Program Director

Visit OhioSaves.org to learn more about the presentations and be sure to tune in each day of America Saves Week by visiting go.osu.edu/AmericaSavesWeek2021 (using password: ohiosaves).