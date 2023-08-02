Nami Four County To Sponsor Free Webinar On Tardive Dyskinesia

NAMI Four County will sponsor a free, one-hour on-line webinar on tardive dyskinesia (TD) on Tuesday, August 22.

Tardive dyskinesia, a side effect that some people taking antipsychotic medications experience, is characterized by uncontrollable movements affecting the face, torso and other body regions.

Antipsychotic medications such as Haldol, Risperdal and Zyprexa are used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and other brain diseases.

The on-line webinar will be led by Jamie Hamill, Midwest clinical practice liaison for Neurocrine Biosciences, a California based company that has developed two FDA-approved treatments for TD and Parkinson’s disease.

Her presentation will discuss TD risk factors, symptoms, assessments, diagnosis, impact, and approaches to treatment associated with TD.

The material is geared to persons with mental illness and their families and care partners as well as mental health advocates and persons whose job or volunteer activities involve working with individuals with a mental illness.

The webinar will start at 11 a.m. on August 22. Persons interested in participating in the on-line webinar can register on NAMI Four County’s website: www.namifourcounty.org or email Wendy Jennings, NAMI’s executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org.

Participants must be registered by Monday, August 21. An in-person program on tardive dyskinesia will be offered by NAMI Four County in early October.