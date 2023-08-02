Lee Clymer (1940 – 2023)

(Retired From Winzeler’s Stamping)

Lee E. Clymer, 82, of Montpelier passed away at his home on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He was born on August 15, 1940 in Pioneer to Livenus G. and Virginia (McLaughlin) Clymer. Lee graduated from North Central High School in 1958.

Lee retired from Winzeler’s Stamping in Montpelier. Prior to that he worked at Elliott Berry in Colorado for 20 years and as a Brakeman on the Wabash Cannonball.

He is survived by his children, Amy (Dennis) Biddle of Montpelier, Theron Clymer of Canon City, Colorado, Anthony (Janice) Clymer of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Teresa (Doug) Gier of Osseo, Michigan; grandchildren Adam & Austin Biddle, Aaron & Jenna Clymer, Sarah, Matthew & Tiffany Mellon; and five great grandchildren; Lee was preceded in death by his parents.

There will not be services for Lee at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.