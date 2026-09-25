Napoleon Schools Build Habitat Playhouse For Lupe

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PLAYHOUSE PROJECT … Lupe gives a thumbs-up from the window of the playhouse built especially for him through Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County’s Playhouse Project. Staff and students at Napoleon Area Schools designed and built the playhouse, and Keller Logistics Group sponsored the project.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County revealed a playhouse built especially for a little boy named Lupe on Thursday, Sept. 24, through its Playhouse Project.

Keller Logistics Group financially sponsored the project. Staff and students at Napoleon Area Schools designed and built the playhouse.

Heidi Kern, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, said the reveal was “a great example of what Habitat’s Playhouse Project is really about: a local business, a school, Habitat and the community coming together around one family.”

“For Lupe, it means having something joyful that was created completely for him,” Kern said.

“For Habitat, however, these little houses also help us accomplish something much bigger. We sometimes say that our ‘little houses help build big houses.’”

Playhouse sponsorships help support Habitat’s larger affordable-housing mission while also introducing new businesses, volunteers, schools and community members to its work.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County builds affordable homeownership opportunities and provides mobility ramps to help people remain safely and independently in their homes.

Its homeownership work is centered in Fulton County, while its mobility ramp program also serves Henry County.

Kern said that made the partnership in Napoleon, in Henry County, especially meaningful.

“While our name says Fulton County, our mission and our community relationships don’t simply stop at the county line,” she said.

She said the day “looked like one little house for one little boy. But what we were really seeing was a community coming together – and that’s exactly what Habitat is supposed to do.”

Habitat says there is a place for almost everyone in its mission, whether as a sponsor, volunteer, donor, committee or board member, advocate or someone who helps connect Habitat with the next family or partner who needs to find it.

For more information about the Playhouse Project, affordable homeownership, mobility ramps or ways to get involved, call Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County at 419-335-7000 or visit habitatfco.org.