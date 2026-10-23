Michael L. Tracy (1945 – 2026)

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(Devoted Husband, Father & Grandfather) Michael Lee Tracy, age 81, of Delta, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Wednesday night, October 21, 2026. Mike was born in Wauseon on April 26, 1945, to John James Tracy and Thelma B. (Andrews) Tracy. He attended Delta High School and shortly after entered the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. On March 11, 1967, Mike married Sandra Whitaker, beginning a marriage that spanned 59 years and a lifetime of memories together. Throughout his working years, Mike made his living as a truck driver, spending time behind the wheel for Nabisco, Food Town, and Duff. He took pride in his work and the many miles he traveled over the years.

When Mike wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time doing the things he loved. A classic car enthusiast, he had a special fondness for Ford Mustangs and enjoyed visiting car shows and auctions. He also loved riding his Goldwing Trike motorcycle and could often be found enjoying the open road. Mike enjoyed tinkering with outdoor projects around the house, always finding something to work on or a project to keep him busy. Classic country music was another favorite, providing a familiar soundtrack to the life he enjoyed. He was also a member of the Delta Eagles.

Above all, Mike will be remembered by his family for the life they shared and the many memories made along the way. His 59 years of marriage to Sandra were a testament to a lifetime spent together, and his children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories of his life, his interests, and the time spent together will remain with those who loved him.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Tracy; children, Laura (Dave) Cauper, Michelle Tracy, and Jason Tracy; grandchildren, Sydney, Alec, and Emily Cauper; along with his brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Tracy and Lowell Tracy; sisters, Marilyn Tracy and Donna Tracy; and two infant sisters.

Friends will be received from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio; with an Eagles service beginning at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ruben Villanueva officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery near Delta with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, in Mike’s memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.