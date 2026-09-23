Pettisville FFA Members Showcase Their Knowledge To Third Graders

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
AG FEST … On Sept. 16, 2026, Pettisville FFA members took part in Third Grade Ag Fest at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. At the fest, FFA members went around with the Pettisville classes in the morning, where they learned about trees, rocks, pigs and more. That afternoon, Pettisville FFA members talked about different animals to different groups of third-grade students. They showcased chickens, a rabbit, a goat and a dog while teaching the third graders about the vast agriculture industry. Pettisville’s FFA Vice President, Bailey Booth, said, “I loved being able to interact with little kids and talk to them about agriculture, hoping to inspire the next generation to participate and be involved.” Overall, it was a fun day full of fun opportunities for our FFA members as well as third-grade students around the county. Pictured above are FFA members (from left) Lincoln Aeschliman, Kaleb Wyse, Carter Beck, Ariyah Miller, Bailey Booth, Ali Genter, Locke Boulton, Hannah Fox spent the day educating Fulton County third-grade students about the importance of agriculture and how to care for animals.