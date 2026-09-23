Trinity Lutheran’s Pastor Gretchen Mertes Speaks To Bryan Kiwanis

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

KIWANIS SPEAKER … The guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan on Sept. 16 was the Rev. Gretchen Mertes of Trinity Lutheran Church here in Bryan. Pastor Mertes spoke with the group about how she came to be available to succeed the Rev. Mary Beth Smith-Gunn, who retired. She shared with us that she and her husband made an agreement with each other years ago that if either of their parents needed them, they would relocate. Trinity had the good fortune that Pastor Mertes’ mother needed her, and Trinity is the grateful recipient of her presence here. She also shared with the group her history with the various ministries she has served in the past, as well as her personal history regarding her family. She is and continues to be a blessing to the Lutheran community here in Bryan. Pictured L to R is program host and Kiwanian Shay Pursel and Pastor Gretchen Mertes.