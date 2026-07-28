Never Let Go Ministries Visits Serenity Haven

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

STORY OF ADDICTION … Never Let Go Ministries visited Serenity Haven, a women’s residential treatment home in Fayette, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 21, and shared their personal testimony of the loss of Mary’s son, Marjoe, and his years of addiction, along with his loss. They were welcomed with open arms. JoAnn Witsaman of Edgerton also went along to help Victor and Mary Juarez, and she also shared some thoughts on Marjoe’s story. It was the first time she saw the PowerPoint with his story, and she said it was “Indescribable.” She knew Marjoe as a child growing up, but to hear his complete story and see it on the screen gave her a whole new perspective about his life and death. The women all received a “Jesus Calling” devotional, a NLG t-shirt, a “stress less” bag donated by Felicity Thiel, Miss Williams County, along with many other items to help them stay focused on the road to sobriety. NLG also provided a table full of literature for them to pick up. NLG is currently preparing for their annual fundraiser, which will be their 16th Cruise-In and 6th Fall Fest, to be held in Edgerton on the grounds of the Village Hall on September 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Follow them on Facebook for details. Pictured from left to right: JoAnn Witsaman, Sarah Lohman, Serenity Haven Program Director, and Mary and Victor Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries.