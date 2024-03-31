NEW HOPE UGANDA MISSIONS: 26 Lives Finding Family Through Christ

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY CAMMIE SHORT / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGREATEST JOY … Cammie Short shared that it has been her “greatest joy” to watch Daudy, Sam, and Junior grow over the last decade.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

New Hope Church has been breathing truth into the sentiment behind their name, impacting lives of those in Uganda over the last decade.

In Masaka, Uganda, ten years ago, 26 kids lived in a rundown building that served as an orphanage. Now, 23 kids have hope in...