New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Adam Stachler, of Celina, has been assigned to Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Officer Stachler replaces State Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, who transferred to Lucas County in 2024. Officer Stachler, 22, graduated from Celina High School and then Hocking College in 2022 with a degree in natural resources law enforcement.

During his downtime, Officer Stachler enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, and drawing. Prior to becoming a wildlife officer, Stachler worked with the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft at Grand Lake St. Marys.

Officer Stachler is one of 13 Ohio wildlife officer cadets who completed the 32nd Wildlife Officer Training Academy and was sworn in as a commissioned wildlife officer during a graduation ceremony on Friday, March 15.

In addition to the 21-week Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training, the cadets completed 10 weeks of specialized wildlife officer training by the Division of Wildlife.

In addition to wildlife law enforcement procedures and agency policies, the cadets received training in areas of wildlife and fisheries management, communications, outdoor education, all-terrain vehicle operation, hunter safety, and advanced firearms and self-defense topics.

As a wildlife officer, Stachler has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property.

As a state law enforcement officer, he also contributes to public safety both locally in northwest Ohio (Wildlife District Two) and in Ohio’s vast outdoors.

Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife conservation duties; and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

Officer Stachler is now in the field and will continue his training by working with experienced wildlife officers during the next six months.

To reach Officer Stachler directly, call (419) 429-8383. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call (800) POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.