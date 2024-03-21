Williams County Board Of Elections Directors Speak To Bryan Kiwanis Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERELECTION RESPONSIBILITIES … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed the director and deputy director of the Williams County Board of Elections, A.J. Nowaczyk and Grant Sims, as their guest speakers on March 20. They provided the club with an overview of their responsibilities of administering elections in Williams County. The administrative function of the election process includes ballot preparation, candidate and campaign finance filings, certification of candidates elected to office, contracts for voting locations, precinct boundary changes, and voting tabulation. Pictured are Grant Sims (left) and A.J. Nowaczyk (right).