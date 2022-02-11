New Owners Of Three Cord Present Program To Archbold Rotary

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

NEW OWNERS … Jody and Shane Hollenbaugh, the new owners of Three Cord in Archbold, presented an informative program apparel printing and signage at the February 9th Rotary meeting. Eddie Partin (right) arranged the program. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Shane Hollenbaugh explained that in 2019 he and his wife had discussed purchasing a few embroidery machines to start a new line of business that would serve business and sports.

However, the economic uncertainty as a result of COVID in 2020 caused them to take a wait and see approach.

Still, it was an idea that never went away and when the opportunity came last year to purchase a full scale apparel printing and embroidery business — Three Cord in Archbold from the King family — they took it and officially became the owners in mid-December.

About 27 employees work for the company with most of the apparel production done at the Archbold location. However, they also have offices in Bowling Green, where they work with BGSU, and Napoleon.

He explained that the company can turn around small embroidery orders fairly fast, noting that they have a variety of equipment that can be used, depending on the job and the customer’s quantity and pricing needs.

He said their biggest problem is that they only have two artists to create original designs.

Another problem has been getting hats for orders. Shirts and other types of apparel are not an issue — just hats. It’s a problem he hopes to solve soon when he takes a business trip to South Korea.

While there, he hopes to connect with a company that can make hats for Three Cord so he can buy directly from them.

Another challenge is finding more employees to begin a second shift. He said they have enough business to keep more employees busy, but they just can’t find them.

Three Cord also has a successful signage business with their LED lighted signs being especially popular. The images, he said, are sharp as vehicles drive by and the message can be changed remotely using a smart phone.

For example, he said if an athletic team wins a big game, a message congratulating them could be flashing on the sign before anyone gets back to town.

However, as an athlete and coach himself, Shane shared a goal. “I hope to create a program with area schools so athletes from families with limited income can afford varsity letter jackets.”

“I know how important those jackets are and would like to make that happen.”