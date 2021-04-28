Gladys Skiles (1919-2021)

Gladys, M. Skiles, age 101, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:03 A.M. at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan, where she was a patient. Mrs. Skiles was called to nursing and completed the LVN program at Cameron Hospital in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a devoted nurse for twenty years.

After leaving the hospital she started her own nursing home in Edgerton, caring for six patients at a time while raising her five children. She would later work at Hillside Nursing home near Bryan, retiring after seven years of service. She was a fifty-year member of Bethlehem Christian Union Church near Edon, Ohio.

Gladys M. Skiles was born on November 25, 1919, in Defiance County, near Farmer, Ohio, the daughter of Franklin E. and Eva Blanche (Pollock) Weber. She married Burl Jewell on February 2, 1935, and he preceded her in death on December 24, 1941.

She then married Joseph Richard Hilbert in 1945, and he passed away in 1958. She then later married Herschel M. Skiles on August 13, 1963, and he preceded her in death on August 30, 2007.

Survivors include one son, K. Paul (Maria) Hilbert, of Anchorage, Alaska; two daughters, Sue Bowling, of Edgerton, and Mary Hilbert, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; twenty-eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Wright, of Huntington, Indiana; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ted and Larry Jewell; four brothers, Russel, Donald, Paul and Jerry Weber; and three sisters, Arlyn L. Meyer, Lillian Bible, and Bettie Groff.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Mike Slagle officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Rescue Mission, 404 East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.