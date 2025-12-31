NLG Ministries Concludes Christmas Of Hope Presentations

OHIO GUIDESTONE’S RENEWAL CENTER IN NAPOLEON … Left to right: Victor and Mary Juarez, Natahsa Lair, Behavioral Health Specialist, and Patsy Zachrich, Peer Recovery Support.

PRESS RELEASE – Never Let Go Ministries Christmas of Hope has come to an end, but they are praying that the hope they shared with an estimated 225 people, will give hope and encouragement to all those served, in the days, months, and years ahead.

Mary and Victor Juarez, founded Never Let Go Ministries after Mary’s son Marjoe, died from an overdose in the spring of 2010, and they have been working diligently, along with board members, friends, and other coalitions, to bring awareness, encouragement, and hope to all who have been, or are affected by alcoholism or drug addiction.

Never Let Go provided a Christmas of Hope to the youth at the Paulding Opportunity Center in Paulding and the youth at the Juvenile Detention Center in Stryker, to the men in rehabilitation at Ohio Guidestone’s Renewal Center in Napoleon, along with the sober home there, the men in rehabilitation at Legends Recovery Center in Defiance, along with the women in rehabilitation at Northwest Recovery Service’s Serenity Haven in Fayette, along with the participants and team at the Williams County Drug Court.

The rehabilitation homes serve all of our counties. NLG also shared their presentation at these places, except for Drug Court. NLG also provided gifts for a few extra families during the Christmas season.

Felicity Thiel, Miss Edgerton, along with her mother, Lisa Thiel, donated many gifts to some of the children belonging to parents whom NLG is close to.

Felicity wanted to be a part of this project that brings hope to families during this Christmas season.

It was her dream to provide the children with extra gifts that they may not have been able to receive otherwise.

Besides donating her time and her heart, she also donated 175 “stress less” bags, containing items to encourage and help with stress, that NLG used at Christmas and will continue to hand out in the months to come.

Donations from Chad & Erin Kwiatkowski of Delta, (in memory of Chad’s son, Jacob) along with the Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance, provided NLG blankets to the youth at Paulding and Juvenile Detention Center.

Other people who lost loved ones also donated money towards the blankets, and the blankets were given in memory of their loved ones, to those in our local rehabs.

Other gifts given were a Serenity or a Jesus Calling devotional, teen devotionals, coloring books with colored pencils, inspirational booklets, candy canes from Spanglers, with the candy cane story, puzzles, journals, prayer cards, Bath & Body for women, stocking hats for men, and many other small inspirational items.

Family Farm and Home in Defiance donated many women’s and men’s socks and stocking caps for the bags, purchased by their customers.

St. Mary’s CCD students donated hygiene products. Mrs. Kristine Manning, EHS – FFA instructor, along with her students, provided hot chocolate packets in baggies with candy canes and a scripture. Homemade cards came from St. Mary’s students and Heidi and Andy Meyer.

Many women baked cookies for the cookie drive, and John Fink of Waterville donated, many of his handcrafted crosses.

NLG laminated ornaments were given to everyone. Beth Andrews of Butler, In. donated her time and put together a 12 Days of Christmas raffle for NLG, which included packages of donations from Bryan area businesses on the square. She was part of the Bryan Christkindl on the square.

The NLG Christmas of Hope would not be possible if it were not for the generous donations that come in at Christmas time, but also the yearly support of the United Way of Williams County, the St. Mary’s K of C, St. Michael’s K of C in Hicksville, the NLG annual Cruise-In fundraiser held in September, and the many personal donations throughout the year.

Victor and Mary would also like to thank everyone who came and helped in preparing and working to get ready for the deliveries during this Christmas season.

It truly was a Christmas of Hope, and they pray that the gift of Hope will stay with everyone.