NLG Ministries Visit St. Peter’s Catholic Church In Archbold

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSPREADING THEIR MESSAGE … Never Let Go Ministries went to Archbold on Wednesday, April 24, to give their presentation to the Jr. High and High School youth group at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. They were welcomed, and the youth were very attentive during their presentation. There were door prizes of NLG t-shirts and devotionals at the end of their talk. Victor and Mary found out that it was the perfect night to be there, since prom was that following weekend. Their hope is that the youth will have learned the severe consequences that can come from drinking and substance abuse. Pictured from left to right: Lainey Zientek, Anahi’ Garcia, Mary & Victor Juarez, Kassidy Zientek, and Amy Zientek.