Non-Partisan Veterans Rally To Be Held At Fulton County Courthouse On D-Day

PRESS RELEASE – On June 6th, the anniversary of D-Day, Veterans, Active-Duty service members, and supporters will gather in front of the Fulton County Courthouse to raise awareness about cuts to Veterans services and care.

This rally is dedicated to defending the rights and well-being of those who have served our country, regardless of political affiliation.

This non-partisan event is focused solely on advocating for improved care, resources, and support for Active-Duty personnel and Veterans.

As policies and funding decisions continue to impact essential programs for those who serve, it is more important than ever to stand together in solidarity and call for action.

“This is about ensuring those who defended our freedoms receive the care and support they deserve,” said [Your Name], event organizer.

“This issue transcends politics, and we welcome everyone who values our military community to join us.”

-Location: Fulton County Courthouse

-Date: Thursday, June 6th, 2025

-Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

To maintain the rally’s focus, attendees are asked not to bring signs related to other causes. This event is strictly dedicated to supporting Veterans and military personnel.

For more information, contact Brian Von Wert at 419-350-4987. Join us in standing for those who have stood for us.