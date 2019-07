CHAMPS … The North Central Eagle 14U Team went 5-0 at the Tiny’s Dairy Barn Baseball Classic in Wauseon. They defeated Wauseon 18-5, Liberty Center 11-4, Evergreen 10-6, New Haven, IN 11-2 and Defiance 12-6 in the championship game. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL TURNER)

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.