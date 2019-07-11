WCGS Holds 36th Annual Banquet

The 36th Annual Banquet of the Williams County genealogy Society was held on June 17. New members inducted into The First Families of Williams (FFWC) were: Gerald D. Boynton, Marilyn L. Vonalt, Chad Vonalt, Colleen Vonalt, Kyle Fisher, and Paul Boynton. The following were inducted into The Century Families of Williams County (CFWC) JoEllen Culbertson, Kathy K. James and Carolyn J. Harrington.

After the dinner, Roger Lash hosted a presentation of “Trash or Treasure.” Mr. Lash examined items members had brought in and gave a brief description of the history of the items as well as explaining what their approximate value would be today. Photographs of the inductees and WCGS Board members were taken by by Nicki Cogswell. The next meeting of the WCGS will be held on the second Monday in September.

The purpose of the WCGS is the preservation of county records and family research. Monthly meetings are held the second Monday of each month, excluding July and August, in the Harmon Room of the Local History Center of the Bryan Public Library on the square at 102 N. Main St., Bryan, OH.

For further information concerning WCGS, email Pam Lash pam@mywcpl.org, visit the Website at williamscountygenealogy.org, or write to WCGS, PO Box 293, Bryan, OH 43506. Visit the WCGS Facebook page at genealogyohiowmscounty.com

WCGS BOARD MEMBERS … Back row L-R: Rita Brown, vice-president, Ronda Garbin, web master, Penny Rummel, treasurer and membership chair Kim Smith, lineage societies chair. Front row: Pam Lash, president, Alice Mueleman, secretary, JoEllen Culbertson, newsletter editor, Melody Turner, bookkeeper, not pictured, Denver Henderson, program chair. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

FAMILY INDUCTEES … Trio on the right Marilyn Vonalt, standing Kyle Fisher, sitting Gerald Boynton not pictured Paul Boynton. On left Century Families inductees, standing JoEllen Culbertson, sitting Carolyn J. Harrington, not pictured Kathy K. James.

