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NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hears Parent’s Football Concerns, Reviews School Programs

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A parent’s concerns over the disciplinary treatment of a senior football player were among the topics discussed during the North Central Local Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20.

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